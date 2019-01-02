The Troll Farm Fights Back--Outs Mueller's Legal Thuggery

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, January 2nd, 2019

When Mueller indicted Concord as one of three Russian companies and 13 individuals, nobody expected anybody to actually show up to court 5,000 miles away to defend themselves. Concord did - which took Mueller by surprise. The special counsel's first move upon Concord's entrance to the case was to request a delay, suggesting that because Concord was not properly served with the complaint, the court should deny their right to an initial appearance - as well as the ability to view Mueller's evidence against them. US District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich didn't buy it and the case was ordered to continue.

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-02/muellers-legal-strategy-ridiculed-courtroom-nemesis-veteran-real-justice-department

