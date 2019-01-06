The Trucking Booms Ends With A Bang

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, January 6th, 2019

In December, orders for new Class-8 trucks — the heavy trucks that haul the products of the goods-based economy across the US — plunged by 43% from a year ago, to just 21,000 orders, the lowest since August 2017, and down by 60% from August 2018. The chart shows the percent change of Class-8 truck orders for each month compared to the same month a year earlier, which eliminates the effects of seasonality (data via transportation data provider

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/01/05/trucking-boom-ends-next-phase-in-cycle-starts/

 

 

