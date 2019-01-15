The Trump/GOP $2 Trillion Tax Cut Financed On Uncle Sam's Credit Card Is An Economic Bust

President Donald Trump and the Republicans’ tax cut is proving to be vastly more generous for corporate America, and vastly more expensive for taxpayers, than expected. Worse, the Trump Slump is erasing the bump the stock market received from the tax cuts. And evidence is mounting that the promised economic boost isn’t materializing. The administration’s signature political achievement is being eclipsed by disarray over trade, immigration and a government shutdown.

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-01-14/trump-tax-cut-turns-out-both-better-and-worse?srnd=opinion&cmpid%3D=socialflow-twitter-view&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_source=twitter&utm_content=view&utm_medium=social