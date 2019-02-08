The Unmentioned Elephant In The SOTU Hall: $1T Deficit, $22T Debt, $122T Unfunded Entitlements

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, February 8th, 2019

For example, nowhere within the 82 minute State of the Union Address was there a single word of the country’s burgeoning $1 trillion budget deficit.  Nowhere was there a word of the great $22 trillion national debt default that’s bearing down upon us like a savage hurricane along the Gulf Coast.  Nowhere was there mention of the $122 trillion in unfunded liabilities, which includes the sacred cows of social security and Medicare.

What Gives?

 

 

 

