The Walrus Wants War---On Bolton's Insane Push To Attack Iran

That “somewhere else” is Iran, and Bolton is one of the leading voices calling for confronting the Teheran regime and squeezing Iran through draconian sanctions “until the pips squeak.” Since sanctions are unlikely to have much effect – they didn’t work on North Korea, have had little effect on Russia, and failed to produce regime change in Cuba – the next logical step, Erlich suggests, is a military attack on Iran.

https://original.antiwar.com/hallinan/2018/12/04/a-vital-primer-on-the-push-for-war-in-iran/