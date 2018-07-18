The War on Assange Is a War on Press Freedom

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, July 18th, 2018

The failure on the part of establishment media to defend Julian Assange, who has been trapped in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London since 2012, has been denied communication with the outside world since March and appears to be facing imminent expulsion and arrest, is astonishing. The extradition of the publisher—the maniacal goal of the U.S. government—would set a legal precedent that would criminalize any journalistic oversight or investigation of the corporate state. It would turn leaks and whistleblowing into treason. It would shroud in total secrecy the actions of the ruling global elites.

 

 

https://www.truthdig.com/articles/the-war-on-assange-is-a-war-on-press-freedom/

