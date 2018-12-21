The Year From Hell: Fed Put Gone Missing, 93% Of Asset Classes Down in 2018

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, December 21st, 2018

But most importantly, Reid notes that the chart in question showing the percentage of global assets down on a dollar adjusted basis each year since 1901 was "the most requested chart we’ve ever been involved in", and as updated below, 2018 continues to the be the worst year on record on this measure with 93% of assets currently down -worse than the years of the Gread Depression - and up from 89% at the end of October.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-21/2018-officially-worst-year-record-93-all-assets-down

