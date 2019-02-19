They Always Find A Mullet----Wall Street Selling Massive Volumes Of Dodgy CLOs To Japanese Farmers And Fishermen

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, February 19th, 2019

Norinchukin Bank, a 95-year-old bank that holds around $600 billion in deposits from Japan’s agricultural and fishing collectives, has amassed a significant share of the estimated $700 billion global market for collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs—complex investment vehicles that buy more than half of U.S. loans to junk-rated companies.

The privately held bank’s $62 billion CLO portfolio is larger than those of either of the two biggest U.S. bank buyers, Wells Fargo & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. And its influence is growing: Norinchukin added about $10 billion to its holdings in the last three months of 2018, nearly a third of all U.S. and European CLO issuance over that period.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-bank-for-japanese-farmers-that-fuels-the-global-lending-market-11550502026

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.