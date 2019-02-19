They Always Find A Mullet----Wall Street Selling Massive Volumes Of Dodgy CLOs To Japanese Farmers And Fishermen

Norinchukin Bank, a 95-year-old bank that holds around $600 billion in deposits from Japan’s agricultural and fishing collectives, has amassed a significant share of the estimated $700 billion global market for collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs—complex investment vehicles that buy more than half of U.S. loans to junk-rated companies.

The privately held bank’s $62 billion CLO portfolio is larger than those of either of the two biggest U.S. bank buyers, Wells Fargo & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. And its influence is growing: Norinchukin added about $10 billion to its holdings in the last three months of 2018, nearly a third of all U.S. and European CLO issuance over that period.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-bank-for-japanese-farmers-that-fuels-the-global-lending-market-11550502026