To Promote World Peace, The Donald Declares War On Anyone Violating His Sanctions Aggression Against Iran!

At one minute after midnight, the first round of renewed U.S. sanctions on Iran took effect, and in one of his earliest tweets since the presidential campaign, at 5:30am EDT, a sleepless Trump blasted out the "official" US position on countries that ignore his just imposed sanctions: "The Iran sanctions have officially been cast. These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level" Trump tweeted.

