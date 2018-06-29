Today's Pathetic GOP: Talks Like Barry Goldwater, Spends Like LBJ

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, June 29th, 2018

Here is the portrait of a dysfunctional party: On Tuesday, the House Republicans unveiled a budget that set a goal of spending cuts totaling $6,454 billion. On Wednesday, Senate Republicans defeated legislation to cut spending by $1 billion. On Thursday, House Republicans voted to renew $20 billion per year in farm subsidies.

The 2018 GOP talks like Barry Goldwater and spends like Lyndon Johnson.

 

 

https://www.manhattan-institute.org/html/sixty-hours-republican-spending-dysfunction-promised-trillions-cuts-11318.html

