Trump Got That Right: MAGA Means Ending The Forever Wars

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, February 6th, 2019

Great nations do not fight endless wars,” declared President Donald Trump to bipartisan applause belied by many of the assembled lawmakers’ actual voting records.

The State of the Union address is often where presidential promises go to die. This is especially true once at least one house of Congress is controlled by the opposition party. Let us hope Trump’s stand against forever war—unmistakable, if not as bold as I’d originally hoped—is an exception to the rule.

 

 

 

 

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/making-america-great-again-means-ending-the-wars/

 

