Trump Versus The Deep State----The Stakes In His Courageous Syria Withdrawal

Right now on Syria Trump is facing pushback from virtually the whole Deep State establishment, Republicans and Democrats alike, as well as the media from Fox News, to NPR, to MSNBC. Terror has again gripped the establishment that the Trump who was elected president in 2016 might actually start implementing what he promised. It is imperative that he pick someone for the Pentagon (and frankly, clear out the rest of his national security team) and appoint people he can trust and whose views comport with his own. Just lopping off a few heads won’t suffice – he needs a full housecleaning.

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/12/22/did-someone-slip-donald-trump-some-kind-of-political-viagra.html