The intelligence agencies condemn Trump’s performance at Helsinki because they know this was his moment to strike back. He’d absorbed or deflected most of their outrageous slings and arrows and Helsinki was him pressing his advantage to work for peace with Russia after his initial success with North Korea.

In response the Intelligence Agencies officially declared open war against us and our agent, Donald Trump.

https://tomluongo.me/2018/07/20/in-u-s-sometimes-cia-eat-you/