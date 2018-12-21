Trump's On A Tear For Sanity-----Ordering 7,000 Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan

A day after a contested decision to pull American military forces from Syria, officials said Thursday that President Trump has ordered the start of a reduction of American forces in Afghanistan.

More than 7,000 American troops will begin to return home from Afghanistan in the coming weeks, a U.S. official said. The move will come as the first stage of a phased drawdown and the start of a conclusion to the 17-year war that officials say could take at least many months. There now are more than 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-administration-is-considering-substantial-afghan-troop-drawdown-11545341452