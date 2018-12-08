Trump's Sanctions War Join His Trade War

Well, you see, when the U.S. government imposes sanctions on a foreign country, it expects not just U.S. citizens to comply with its dictates. It expects everyone in the world to comply with its dictates. That’s how the U.S. worldwide empire operates. The empire has worldwide jurisdiction. Its criminal laws apply to everyone in the world. Our country’s ruler issues the orders, and everyone in the world must obey or face the prospect of being arrested, brought to the United States, and placed in a federal penitentiary......Unfortunately, Trump’s sanctions and embargoes reflect the statist mindset of the entire conservative movement. A perfect example was an article in yesterday’s Washington Post by columnist Marc A. Theissen, who is a standard conservative.

https://www.fff.org/2018/12/07/trumps-sanctions-meet-his-trade-war/