Trump's Trade War With China Is Finally Starting----And Nobody's Going To"Win"

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, July 5th, 2018

The United States prepared Thursday to impose tariffs upon Chinese goods, a long-threatened move that is expected to prompt Beijing to retaliate against American products and to plunge the two countries into a costly and increasingly unpredictable trade war.

U.S. customs officers will begin imposing duties on $34 billion in Chinese goods beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Chinese officials have said they will respond with equivalent action against a range of American goods, including pork, poultry, soybeans and corn, and President Trump last month vowed to hit an additional $200 billion in Chinese goods if Beijing did so.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/trumps-trade-war-with-china-is-finally-here--and-it-wont-be-pretty/2018/07/05/0e43048c-802c-11e8-b9f0-61b08cdd0ea1_story.html?utm_term=.9cb565786103

