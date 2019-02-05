Tulsi Gabbard's Candidacy Outs The Bankruptcy Of The American Left

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D – HI) is a perfect case study with what is wrong with American politics. She represents fairly standard Democratic party positions on issues like gay rights, gun control, health care and redistributive tax policy.

But on the crucial issue of foreign policy she’s a dissenter. And, from what I can figure out, this dissention comes from a principled position. And that makes her persona non grata in the current political climate of partisanship.

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/02/05/gabbard-reveals-bankruptcy-of-american-left.html