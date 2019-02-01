Uncle Sam Issued $1.5 Trillion Of New Debt In Last 12 Months---Who Bought It?

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, February 1st, 2019

Under the impact of a stupendous spending binge peppered with juicy tax cuts, the Treasury Department has had to issue a flood of Treasury securities to fund the cash outflow. So, over the past 12 months, the US gross national debt has ballooned by $1.5 trillion to $22 trillion as of January 30, according to Treasury Department data. And these are the good times when the economy is hopping. At the next recession, this is going to get cute.

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/01/31/who-bought-the-gigantic-1-5-trillion-of-new-us-government-debt-over-the-past-12-months/

 

 

