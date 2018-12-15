US Banks Disclose Biggest Unrealized Losses on Security Investments Since Q1 2009

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, December 15th, 2018

The FDIC just released the aggregated third-quarter performance metrics of the 5,477 banks and thrifts it insures. The amount of their combined assets ticked up to $17.7 trillion. These assets – mostly loans but also investments of all kinds – include $3.6 trillion in securities (not including the securities in their trading accounts). And banks got hit by the biggest quarterly losses on those securities since the first quarter of 2009.

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2018/12/13/us-banks-disclose-biggest-unrealized-losses-on-security-investments-since-q1-2009-fdic/

