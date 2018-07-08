US Deficit Catastrophe Ahead---Why You Better Believe It!

Can investors really be that wrong? Global risk is today greater than ever in history and at the same time the great majority of investors show no fear at all. There are so many potential catalysts that could shake the world economy out of its sweet dreams into a living nightmare that it is impossible to forecast where the trigger will come from. It could be a debt collapse in Japan, China, USA, Eurozone or emerging markets. Or it could be a currency collapse in any of those regions. Or it could be a stock market collapse, or it could be ……, or it could be……But change starts in the periphery where very few are looking. Look at China where the Shanghai composite is down 23% since January. And look at Brazil where the Bovespa is off 17% so far this year and Turkey which has lost 20%.

