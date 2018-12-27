US Population Growth Rate Hit 81 Year Low, Geographic Mobility Also Collapsing

Last week, the Brookings Institution published a new report regarding population data from the US Census Bureau. The data showed population change estimates for the year ending in July 2018. Brookings said the national rate of population growth collapsed to its lowest level since 1937, "a result of declines in the number of births, gains in the number of deaths, and that the nation’s under age 18 population has declined since the 2010 census."

