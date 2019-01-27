Venezuela: Revolt Against Socialism, Yes---Help From The Empire, No!

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, January 27th, 2019

While it is the duty of any moral person to empathize with the socialist hell that the people of Venezuela suffer, it is also the duty of foreign nations to respect sovereignty. The Venezuelan people deserve a revolution. They do not, however, need American intervention to have this revolution. America must stay out of Venezuelan affairs and allow the people of that sovereign nation to sort its own problems out.

 

 

 

 

 

https://libertarianinstitute.org/foreign-policy/venezuela-needs-to-sort-itself-without-american-intervention/

 

 

 

