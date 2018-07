But that never stops them trying and the latest is Vietnam, where the State Bank has stated its willing to sell dollars at lower price than its current price to calm monetary market and maintain macro-economic stability, according to posting on central bank’s website, citing Pham Thanh Ha, head of its monetary policy department.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-02/vietnam-central-bank-confirms-it-stands-ready-maintain-firm-dong