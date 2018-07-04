Walgreens Gets Amazoned----Fights Back With $10 Billion Stock Repurchase!

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, July 4th, 2018

Today it became even more symptomatic for the US economy when Walgreens announced declining same stores sales – as part of the brick-and-mortar meltdown – and a $10 billion share buyback program to soothe rattled investors’ nerves, with money it would have to borrow, and its shares, in the morning of their third day on the Dow, plunged 10%.

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2018/06/28/on-day-3-in-the-dow-walgreens-gets-hit-by-dropping-same-store-sales-offers-10-billion-in-financial-engineering-shares-plunge-10/

