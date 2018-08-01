Washington's Latest Debt Binge----The Most Reckless Ever

As a result of an unprecedented debt binge by Congress over the past year, the national debt is about to roar back to life as a pressing issue after years of hibernation.....The recent GOP tax cuts and bipartisan spending increases together will add $2.3 trillion to the national debt in the next10 years. If both are made permanent, that amount goes up to $5.1 trillion. And President Trump is already considering another $100 billion of capital-gains tax cuts.....These sums accelerate a coming fiscal freefall and will push the nation over a psychological barrier as soon as next year: trillion-dollar annual deficits.

https://www.cnn.com/2018/07/31/opinions/barreling-toward-trillion-dollar-deficits-macguineas/index.html