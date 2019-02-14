What Caused The Recession Of 2019-2021?

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, February 14th, 2019

The cause of the recession of 2019-21 is exhaustion: exhaustion of the pell-mell expansion of credit (i.e. credit exhaustion/saturation), exhaustion in the household and small business sectors as real-world price increases continue exceeding wage and revenue gains, exhaustion of margin expansion in stocks, and exhaustion of Corporate America's policy of masking inflation by reducing quality and quantity: at some point, the toilet paper roll is so visibly diminished (i.e. stealth inflation) that companies can no longer reduce the quantity: at that point, they must raise prices to remain profitable, and this explains the recent surge in the sticker price of consumer staples.

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-14/what-caused-recession-2019-2021

 

 

 

 

