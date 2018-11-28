What Comes Next? Why It's Not Ping-Pong

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, November 28th, 2018

Understand, what I’m not trying to say is that “we can either go up – or we can go down” and have it both ways like so many do. What I’m alluding to is that I feel we are either going to suddenly rocket higher on any interpreted good news that has the potential to put these markets back on course for being able to tout “new highs!” Or, we have the potential for it to get really, really, really (did I say really?) ugly – real fast.

What I don’t believe is that we’re going to just ping pong back and forth in this “manic – depressive” area much longer.

 

