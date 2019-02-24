What Currency Deal? What Trade Deal? So Far, Not Worth A Hill of (Soy)Beans!

One option to "enforce" the currency deal is the possibility for the U.S. to increase tariffs on Chinese goods if Beijing breaks its word, in other words the so-called deal that is about to be reached, will be contingent on China never again suffering another major currency outflow, economic contraction, or major monetary or fiscal stimulus both of which would send the Yuan sharply lower.

Needless to say, a deal with so many inevitable "outs" is laughable.

