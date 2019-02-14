What Do Time Magazine's 1970s Big Freeze And Al Gore's Big Heat Have In Common? Dubious Science And More Power To The Politicians!

This sounds very similar to today’s proposed solution of putting particles in the atmosphere to deflect he sunlight to reduce global warming. Indeed, TIME magazine's January 31, 1977, cover featured the cover story, “The Big Freeze.” They reported that scientists were predicting that Earth’s average temperature could drop by 20 degrees fahrenheit. Their cited cause was, of course, that humans created global cooling. Then suddenly the climate cycles shifted and it began to warm up.

