What The Yellow Vest Protests Really Mean---The European Superstate Is Heading For The Dustbin Of History

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, December 12th, 2018

A return of national sovereignty across Europe is no longer coming.  I think it’s here.  This can no longer be stage-managed as a relief valve of the massive discontent at neoliberal policies rammed down Europeans’ throats as it has in the past.

Something far more significant is here.  They can’t cordon off this movement in France and use it to demonize the leadership and, by extension, the people. It’s jumped borders.  It’s part of the zeitgeist now.

 

 

 

https://tomluongo.me/2018/12/11/end-france-macron-know-revolt/

