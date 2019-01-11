Whatever It Takes----Now Comes The Eurozone's Morning After Disaster

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, January 11th, 2019

After two decades, the euro’s minders look set to drive the Eurozone into deep trouble. December was the last month of the ECB’s monthly purchases of government debt. A softening global economy will increase government deficits unexpectedly. The consequence will be a new cycle of sharply rising bond yields for the weakest Eurozone members, and systemically destabilising losses in the bond portfolios owned by Eurozone banks

 

 

https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/the-tragedy-of-the-euro

