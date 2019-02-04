When 17 Years Of Blood, Mayhem And Failure Is Not Enough: Senate Votes 68-23 For Forever War In The Hindu Kush

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, February 4th, 2019

The U.S. Senate cannot agree on anything. They are so mired in partisan gridlock, a resolution declaring the sky to be officially the color blue would fail along party lines. But there is one thing and one thing only they agree on: 17 years of our troops dying in Afghanistan isn’t long enough.

By a 68-23 margin, the Senate decided we haven’t spilled enough blood, broken enough soldiers (mentally and physically), or spent enough money. All for a now-aimless conflict in a part of the world Americans don’t even care about.

 

 

 

 

 

http://thefederalist.com/2019/02/04/congresss-vote-keep-war-afghanistan-sells-american-soldiers/

 

 

 

 

