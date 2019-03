As the center of the U.S. freezes this weekend, Elon Musk is trying to figure out how to save Tesla from going the way of Enron.

Religions die hard. It takes an orgy of evidence to change a person’s mind on a subject that is integral to their moral and ethical structure. In the case of Tesla, the mania surrounding it over the past decade has been inextricably bound up with the hysteria of global warming.

https://tomluongo.me/2019/03/02/bubbles-tesla-cycle-global-warming/