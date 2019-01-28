Why Ending The Government Shutdown Nullifies The Fed's Sweet Talk

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, January 28th, 2019

There’s a Fed meeting this week. Will we see actual follow through on all those Valentines the Fed’s talking heads sent to the stock market the past couple of weeks?

Spooked by the December selloff, former tough guy, Chairman Pow! has morphed into Mr. Milquetoast lately. He and his minions have been tossing love bouquets at the market, whispering sweet nothings about pausing rates, talking about slowing the pace at which it shrinks its asset holdings, and talking about maybe even ending the balance sheet “normalization” program early.

 

 

 

