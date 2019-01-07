Why Neocon Fifth Column Sabotage Of Trump's Syrian Pullout Order Will Fail

The neoconservatives in the Trump administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor John Bolton and the Syria envoy James Jeffery, are scrambling to save their plans for Syria that President Trump disposed of when he ordered a complete retreat.

Those plans were for a permanent U.S. occupation of northeast Syria, the reduction of Iranian influence within the government held parts of Syria and an eventual disposal of the Syrian government under President Assad through negotiations. These were unicorn aims that had no chance to ever be achieved.

https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/01/syria-turkey-fails-in-idleb-is-unwilling-to-take-the-northeast.html