Why The Donald Is Lost----Statism, Nationalism And Bannonist Bile

Another 550 Dow points down and the 50-week MA on the S&P has faded 50 handles into the rearview mirror. So, according to late reports, even the Donald is beginning to sweat the stock market averages.

Well he might. It is his misguided agenda of Trade and Border Wars, Fiscal Debauchery and Easy Money that is now monkey-hammering the fragile foundation of faux prosperity on main street and Bubble Finance on Wall Street which he inherited.

Stated differently, Trump's ersatz populism fits well the job of the Great Disrupter, but it never had a prayer of making MAGA.

Even though that will become ever more evident as the great Trumpian unraveling gathers momentum, it is worth dissecting again why and how the Donald got so far off base.

On that score, we think last summer's departure of Steve Bannon from the White House was not only one of those true good riddance moments, but also that Bannonism provides an illuminating window on why its all going so wrong for the Donald.

Needless to say, the last thing America needed was a conservative/populist/statist/nativist alternative to the Welfare State/Warfare State/Bailout State status quo. Yet what Bannonism boiled down to was essentially acquiescence to the latter---even as it drove politicization deeper into the sphere of culture, communications and commerce.

Stated differently, the heavy hand of the Imperial City in traditional domestic, foreign and financial matters was already bad enough. Bannonism just gave a thin veneer of ersatz nationalism to what was otherwise the Donald's own dogs' breakfast of protectionism, nativism, jingoism and strong-man bombast.

By the latter, of course, we mean Trump's essentially content free notion that America was falling from greatness mainly due to stupidity, corruption and a penchant for bad deals among Washington pols; and that the undeniable economic malaise, if not decline, of Flyover America was due to some kind of global grand theft from America.

That is, what rightly belonged to America was being stolen by immigrants, imports and the nefarious doings of foreign governments and globalist elites. What was needed to make America Great Again (MAGA), therefore, was a Washington-erected moat to hold back the tide of bad people and unfair foreign economic assaults and a new sheriff in the Oval Office with the "smarts" (with which he believed himself amply endowed) to start "winning" again.

In truth, the Donald had it upside down from the beginning. The unfortunate arrival of Steve Bannon to his campaign in August 2016 only served to give the Donald's disheveled basket of bromides, braggadocio and bile a rightist political edge and proto-intellectual rationalization.

The real problem, in fact, was not the evil flowing into the American homeland from abroad---whether imports, illegals or terrorists. Rather, it was the outward flow of Washington's monetary and military imperialism that was gutting capitalist prosperity domestically and generating terrorist blowback abroad.

Bannonism Never Identified The Real Culprits Behind Flyover America's Malaise

Needless to say, Bannonism never identified the real culprits: Namely, the Wall Street-enriching Bubble Finance policies of the Fed, which forced foreign central banks to buy dollars and trash their own currencies to keep their exports "competitive"; the military-industrial-intelligence-foreign aid complex of the Empire, which massively drained America's fiscal and moral resources; the hugely insolvent institutions of the Welfare State social insurance system (Social Security and Medicare); and the prodigious level of Federal spending on means-tested entitlements (Medicaid, food stamps EITC, etc.).

Consequently, the Bannonized agenda had no inkling, either, that fiscal catastrophe was imminent. And that the Trump administration had no real choice except the politically unpalatable path of cutting spending and/or raising taxes----or eventually getting buried by the inherited fiscal tidal wave cresting at the end of a failing (113 month old) recovery.

Nor did it grasp that the real cause of Flyover America's distress is the Fed's multi-decade regime of financial repression and Wall Street price-keeping policies which:

deplete the real pay of workers and send jobs abroad via the FOMC's absurd 2% inflation target; savage the bank balances of savers and retirees via ZIRP; gut jobs, investment and real pay in the business sector via the C-suites' strip-mining of corporate balance sheets and cash flows to fund Wall Street-pleasing stock buybacks, fatter dividends and M&A empire building; and impale the bottom 80% of households on a unrepayable treadmill of (temporarily) cheap debt in order to sustain a simulacrum of middle class living standards.

At the same time, these pernicious monetary central planning policies did fuel the greatest (unsustainable) financial asset inflation in recorded history, thereby showering the top 1% and 10% with upwards of $35 trillion of windfall wealth (on paper).

At bottom, the Fed's financial repression and wealth effects policies amounted to an egregious variation of the old "trickle-down" theory---sponsored and endorsed by the beltway bipartisan consensus and administered with malice aforethought.

It is no wonder, therefore, that Trump's flawed candidacy and pastiche of palliatives and pettifoggery appealed to the left-behind working classes of western Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa---as well as to the retirees of Florida and culturally-threatened main streeters domiciled in the small towns and countryside of Red State America.

In these precincts, the election was not especially won by Trump. Rather, the electoral college was essentially defaulted to him by a lifetime denizen of the Imperial City. Clinton had no clue that war, welfare and windfalls to the wealthy were no longer selling in Flyover America.

Then again, Bannon's raw nationalism and the Donald's walls and trademark xenophobic expostulations were not remotely up to the task of ameliorating America's economic, fiscal and financial ailments. That's because it was not bad trade deals and thieving foreigners that accounted for the post-2000 stagnation of median household incomes, huge loss of middle-income jobs and the actual decline of real net investment by the business sector.

To the contrary, the vast off-shoring of American production and breadwinner jobs was due to wage arbitrage----fueled and exacerbated by the Fed's chronic and increasingly profligate easy money policies. The latter resulted in an explosion of household borrowing that sucked in cheaper foreign goods and the continuous inflation of domestic costs, wages and prices, thereby curtailing US exports and encouraging massive import substitution.

The chart below is worth a thousand words and nullifies all the econometric equations they have stuffed away in the Eccles Building computers. To wit, since June 1987 (right before America got Greenspaned), nominal wages per hour have risen by 151% and real wages by 1%!

That juxtaposition is a flat-out, screaming indictment of Keynesian central banking. The academic fools who man the printing presses at the Fed and its global counterparts pretend that domestic inflation is symmetrical. That is, wages and prices all march in lock-step over any reasonable period of time to the beat of the 2.00% inflation drummer-boy at the central bank----meaning that nobody looses as the price level steadily rises.

Our PhD geniuses also seem to argue that deliberate pursuit of 2.00% inflation doesn't matter internationally. That's because either FX rates compensate (i.e. if the CPI and nominal wages goes up the dollar goes down) or it doesn't matter because the so-called savings/investment equation always balances. (i.e. if we have a huge current account deficit we get an off-setting inflow of foreign investment).

But this is all destructive poppycock. The impact of inflation domestically is anything but symmetrical. All workers face the same CPI on the cost of living side, but highly differentiated wage inflation, depending whether their employer competes with China Price for goods, the India Price for services, the Mexico Price for assembly, the Pilates Instructor Price for services or the Civil Service Price for government output.

For example, the comulative hourly wage increase between 1987 and 2018 for all production and non-supervisory workers was 151%, as shown in the blue line below. However, the increase for manufacturing workers during that period was only 123% (orange line), while for health and education workers it was 178% (purple line).

Obviously, manufacturing workers got hammered by the China Price in world trade whereas health and education workers were more or less shielded by government monopolies and provider cartels. As a consequence, the Fed's pro-inflation policy hurt manufacturing workers a lot more than health and education workers.

The Fed's 2.00% Inflation Target----Economic Crime Of The Century

But the real economic crime of the 2.00% inflation target happens in the globally traded space, which is a lot larger than is often recognized. That's because internet enabled services, such as call centers and financial processing, essentially face the India Price.

For example, as IBM has transitioned from a hardware company to a technology services provider its employment in India has grown from zero in 1993 to 130,000 at present. By contrast, its domestic payroll has shrunk from 150,000 to less than 90,000 during the same 25 year period.

More importantly, the supposed FX adjustment for domestic inflation only works in Keynesian textbooks and in the imagination of the late professor Milton Friedman. The latter more than anyone else convinced Nixon to trash the Bretton Woods gold exchange standard in favor of fiat money and free market based FX rates.

Except since August 1971 there has never been a free market in currencies----just massive, nasty "dirty floats", representing central bank manipulation of exchange rates in the service of mercantilist trade policies.

Consequently, when US manufacturing wages rose by 123% in virtual lock-step with the CPI over 1987-2018, the dollar didn't drop relative to the currencies of low wage competitors like China, India and Mexico. That was supposed to happen on an honest free market in currencies, thereby nullifying some of the adverse competitive impact of the huge rise in nominal US wages.

As shown below, however, the dollar FX rate went in the opposite direction, appreciating considerably against these currencies. That is, owing to the mercantilist monetary policies of these low-wage countries, the actual FX movement completely contradicted what the text books prescribe.

Needless to say, in a Dirty Float world chronically rising nominal wages in US tradable goods and services industries just meant wage arbitrage and massive off-shoring of production. In a word, the Fed's idiotic 2.00% inflation policy is the greatest destroyer of American job and real wages every imagined.

By contrast, under a sound money regime on the free market, interest rates would have risen to premium levels after 1987. That would have triggered, in turn, a systematic deflation of domestic prices, wages and costs, thereby minimizing the gap between domestic production and the China Price for consumer goods, the Mexican Price for assembly labor and the India Price for back-office services.

Stated differently, rather than a 123% increase in the price level since 1987, the US would have experienced a persistent but benign deflationary trend over the past quarter century---much like it did during the booming growth times of the later 19th century.

Moreover, there are some advantages to domestic production including far lower transportation costs, much simpler, speedier and more flexible supply chains and generally higher productivity per hour in the US. Accordingly, in the context of a deflating domestic economy and falling nominal wage rates(but rising purchasing power) the considerable economic costs of off-shoring would have weighed much more heavily in corporate production and sourcing decisions.

Nominal Versus Real Wage Growth Since 1987

Indeed, you cannot emphasize enough the monetary cause of America's massive trade deficits and hollowed-out productive sector. As we have frequently reminded, during the Greenspan era America's #1 export has been a tsunami of Fed created excess dollar liabilities.

In turn, this threat essentially house-trained the other central banks of the world---but especially those of the so-called emerging markets and resource economies----to run their central banks based on exchange rate targeting, not on old fashioned criteria of sound money.

In fact, in a dollar-based global monetary system, the post-1987 Fed turned the entire convoy of worldwide central banks into money printing machines by virtue of constant and heavy-handed intervention in FX markets to keep their exchange rates down and their export factories humming.

As a consequence, the ballyhooed saving/investment identify got bolloxed because foreign central banks purchased US debt at far higher prices (lower yields) than would have occurred on a free market. This meant that part of the "investment" that balanced the US accounts was simply fiat credits issued by foreign central banks to buy in dollars and sequester them on their balance sheets.

Needless to say, that essentially fraudulent financing of the US current account enabled chronic US deficits to remain uncorrected. Since the last surplus in 1974, in fact, the cumulative current account deficit in 2018 dollars has been about $20 trillion---much of that financed directly or indirectly by foreign central banks.

Worse still, once the global central banking system had essentially been transformed into a beggar-thy-neighbor FX management and manipulation racket, it didn't take long for many foreign central banks to basically adopt a "see and raise" posture. That is, not only did their pegging operations aim to keep their exchange rates from appreciating against the dollar, they actually attempted to push their FX rates lower.

The chart below indexes the Mexican peso, Chinese yuan and Indian rupee to a 1987 value of 100. During the next 30 years, the US CPI rose by 123%---so according to the textbooks, one USD should have bought few and few pesos, yuan and rupee over time. That means the index lines in the chart should have been going down from a starting point of 100.

In fact, just the opposite happened. Today, the US dollar will buy 2X more yuan than in 1987, 5X more rupee and 6.4X more pesos. And, in turn, that meant more off-shoring to these low-wage economies because rather than offsetting the 151% average rise in nominal US wages shown above with currency appreciation, currency depreciation actually widened the gap.

In other words, Greenspan and his heirs and assigns have unleashed a monster. They have universalized the bad money disease---essentially have made it contagious owing to the overwhelming role of the dollar in global trade and finance. So doing, they have turned Flyover America into a wasteland economically and into Trump World politically.

Transmission of the Fed's Bad Money Disease

In short, the free trade theory of comparative advantage and universal societal welfare gains does work under a regime of hard money and free market pricing of money, debt and other capital assets. But under the Fed's Bubble Finance regime, domestic inflation and subsidized debt-financed consumption simply result in the hollowing-out of the domestic economy; and also an alienated flyover electorate that, at length, apparently had no use for the nostrums of a wizened beltway lifer.

How Bannonism Begat More Welfare For The Rich

Needless to say, the Donald's lurch into unhinged protectionism and morphing into the Tariff Man in 2018 will only make the legacy of bad money even worse for Flyover America. As we documented earlier, if the full monte of a 25% tariff on all $526 billion of Chinese imports goes into effect---and we are confident that some time next year after negotiations breakdown completely that it will---the cost to American consumers would be $130 billion on an arithmetic basis.

But that's not how tariffs really work. Since China is overwhelmingly the low cost global supplier on most of the $526 billion of goods shipped to America, the impact of the Donald's tariff will be to erect a huge price umbrella; and not just on the actual Chinese imports, but the entire product market which they supply.

On average, China supplies about 30% of the goods consumed by the US economy in the product categories in which it competes. So that means essentially that upward of $1.7 trillion----or 40%---of annual goods consumption in the US economy will be subject to the Donald's Brobdingnagian tariff umbrella.

In some instances, where China is the monopoly supplier at present, prices will rise by the full 25%. In other cases, where there are alternative higher-cost foreign or domestic competitors, prices will rise but not by the full 25%. In these instances, the actual rise will be dependent upon how aggressive competitors are in trying to capture market share from current Chinese suppliers.

It remains to be seen, of course, as to how Trump's insane tariff experiment works out because absolutely nothing approaching this magnitude against a single country has been effected in modern times. But if the average gain in the price level on the 25% Tariff Umbrella were to reach 15%, the cost impact to US consumers would be $250 billion per year.

That's not only not chump change---its also likely to fall heavily on the bottom 80% of US households which essentially survive pay-check to pay-check at Walmart's.

So with no action against the central bank monster which caused the problem---and, instead, loud public complaining against the tepid steps they Fed is actually taking to normalize rates and balance sheets---and also with badly counter-productive action owing to the Trade War with China and others, the Donald is essentially doing nothing to address the bread and butter grievances of Flyover America's economic left-behinds.

And that's not the half of it. The asinine Trump/GOP tax cut bill of last winter will also come back to bit the Donald hard politically.

Unlike the Bannonist part of the Donald's agenda-----protectionism and immigrant bashing---the tax bill originated with the GOP lifers on Capitol Hill. That is, it was a swamp creatures' delight----conceived, written and muscled through the Congress by the lobbies, of the PACs and for the GOP donor class.

It goes without saying, however, that once the new House Dem majority gets done savaging it with hearings and investigations that show it to be a grotesque giveaway (their words) to the rich and to powerful corporations, there will be no saving grace of jobs and growth to defend it.

Indeed, it is already evident that the ballyhooed investment spree isn't happening. By Q3 2018, in fact, real business investment was up by only 2.5% on an annualized basis. And there is a powerful reason for that which was evident long before the GOP plunged into borrowing $1.7 trillion over the next decade to finance the corporate rate cut and related business reforms.

To wit, in the face of the cheapest debt and equity capital in recorded history, any project that could generate a positive rate of return was already being funded. The after-tax hurdle rate, in fact, was the lowest in modern history even before the Trump corporate rate cut.

That is to say, any company that had wished to build a factory, warehouse, grocery store or Pilates studio in America had not been stopped by the after-tax cost of capital. If it did elect foreign production, it was due to other factors such cheaper labor or better proximity to supply chains or end markets.

Accordingly, reducing the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% is resulting in nothing more than increased financial engineering in the C-suites and a massive recycling of corporate cash back into Wall Street----especially a massive surge in stock buybacks and debt-driven M&A.

So failing to understand the cause of America's failing economy and the artificial but dangerously intensifying mal-distribution of wealth, Bannonism has degenerated into welfare for the rich. That is, a further cycling of business cash flows into stock buybacks, bloated dividends and unproductive M&A deals.

These predictable actions, of course, will add insult to injury on the wealth mal-distribution front---given that 85% of stocks and other risk assets (outside of defined benefit pension plans) are owned by the top 10% of the population and 40% are owned by the top 1%.

Nor is foreign trade and taxes the extent of the intellectually threadbare economics of Trump's Bannonism. There is likewise no case that America's GDP is lower or that there are fewer jobs available to native Americans owing to immigration---legal or otherwise. The latter neither take American jobs nor burden native taxpayers with expenditures in excess of their tax payments.

In fact, one sure route to higher aggregate growth and more tax-revenue is to have more immigrant workers. They latter could be easily regularized through a guest-worker system; and its participants could be rewarded for their contribution to American society with an earn-your-way-to-citizenship program based on cumulative taxes paid over an extended period of time, say a decade.

Finally, as to the matter of crime, America's colossally stupid and failed War on Drugs accounts for most of the illegal immigrant/border-crossing crime, as we show in chapter 29. By contrast, the actual settled working-class immigrant community has crime rates dramatically lower than those of the native population when adjusted for comparable age and socioeconomic status. Those are just plain facts.

So the obvious thing to do is de-criminalize drugs, put distribution in the hands of Phillip Morris rather than violent drug cartels and levy a modest nuisance (excise) tax on legalized sales from drug stores, vending machines etc. That would sure beat spending $18 billion on just the first 700 miles of the Donald's ridiculous 2,000 mile Wall on the Mexican border.

At the end of the day, when it comes to economics, Bannonism and Trum-O-Nomics amount to rightwing Keynesianism with a heavy statist flair.

That includes not only the $100 billion enlargement of the national security pork barrel and the pending vast waste on border walls and enforcement, but especially the Donald's ballyhooed infrastructure program that is apparently next in rotation.

The fact is, there is no deficiency of US highways or airports or sewer systems that cannot be solved with higher user fees, less Federal pork barrel and more local tax and spend accountability.

Washington doesn't really need to do a damn thing about it except redirect the existing gas tax purely to the Interstate Highway system (as opposed to mass transit, local roads and bicycle paths). After that, Washington should activate the 10th amendment, thereby restoring Federalism and returning the infrastructure functions to the 87,000 units of state and local government extant in America.

At the end of the day, there is not a single element of Bannon's nationalist agenda that should be implemented or that would not do immense harm.

Unfortunately, while Bannon is long gone and was actually buried with malice aforethought by the Donald's subsequent rage-tweets, the damage continues unabated in what passes for the Trump agenda.

In the meanwhile, the Trumpian Fiscal Debauch continues to crest. In the short run, the tax cut bill is adding $425 billion to the baseline deficit during FY 2018 and 2019, and the GOP's February spending spree for defense, disaster relief, border control, domestic appropriations add-ons, veterans and much more added another $500 billion to the already massive built-in deficit for these two years.

Simply put, the Donald has walked into a monumental debt trap that will increasingly dominate the Washington agenda. That's especially because once the debt ceiling holiday expires in March 2019, the spectre of government shutdowns and debt ceiling showdowns are likely to once again become chronic conditions.

The resurgent Dem majority in in the U.S. House, in fact, is sure to push an expansionist fiscal program as a pre-2020 marketing campaign for its newly evolving crypto-socialist agenda. That will obviously make agreement on appropriations and debt ceiling bills well nigh impossible to achieve without shutdown showdowns.

The Donald was recently quoted as not being much concerned about the impending public debt crisis because "I won't be around when it happens".

He could not be more mistaken. Unless the stock market suffers a violent meltdown and the GOP elders decide to put him on the Tricky Dick Nixon Memorial Helicopter early, Trump is actually likely to face fiscal DEFCON 1 conditions long before he's gone.

That's because the fiscally clueless White House and GOP leadership spent the last two years fiddling while the fiscal fires continued to burn. During the current fiscal year (FY 2019) alone, the Trump-GOP is now fixing to spend about $4.6 trillion (22.3% of GDP) trillion and borrow upwards of $1.2 trillion to finance it.

That's because, as we have seen, receipts will come in at only $3.4 trillion. The latter, in turn, reflects the fact that the revenue base, which was already at a historically low 17.8% of GDP, was slashed to just 16.5% of GDP by the Christmas Eve tax cut bill last year. It now stands at the lowest non-recession year take from national income in modern history.

Needless to say, when it comes time to raise the debt ceiling to $23 trillion or more next March, the new House majority will use the occasion to drive home the point (partially false) that the budget crisis is owing to the GOP's massive tax giveaway to the rich and the big corporations.

Then, of course, the Donald's problem will be much larger than the Fire and Fury of Bannon's apostasy. Nor will an impeachment imperiled President be able to blame his demise on Steve Bannon---although Bannonism at the end will be the reason Trump could not actually make MAGA, and thereby retain the loyalty of his 2016 Flyover America voters.

The truth is, Trump's original campaign patter was never anything more than bile, bombast and platitudes. And Bannon's economic nationalism did nothing to make it better. In fact, it was never more than a wrong-headed mishmash of ersatz nationalism and skin deep intellectualism of a failed schemer and power-hungry slob who somehow stumbled into the Donald's unlikely campaign at the 11th hour.

Besides, the Donald's dogs' breakfast of protectionism, nativism, jingoism and strong-man bombast was inherently a pig that even the ultra-glib Steve Bannon couldn't powder.