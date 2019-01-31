Why The Next Financial Crisis Will Be A Doozy

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, January 31st, 2019

As debts and deficits swell in the coming years, the negative impact to economic growth will continue. At some point, there will be a realization of the real crisis. It isn’t a crash in the financial markets that is the real problem, but the ongoing structural shift in the economy that is depressing the living standards of the average American family. There has indeed been a redistribution of wealth in America since the turn of the century. Unfortunately, it has been in the wrong direction as the U.S. has created its own class of royalty and serfdom.

The issue for future politicians won’t be the “breadlines” of the 30’s, but rather the number of individuals collecting benefit checks and the dilemma of how to pay for it all.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-31/dalios-fear-next-downturn-likely-understated

