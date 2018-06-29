Why The Next Recession Is Set To Start

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, June 29th, 2018

Why is that so important? Well, when the yield curve inverts it almost always brings about a recession. In fact, I can say pretty distinctly that in modern times, in this fiat currency regime, given the conditions today, it will definitely cause a recession. The reason is because the fuel for asset bubbles is monetary creation, a boosting booming money supply which we don't have any more. And the reason why the money supply gets shut off when the yield curve inverts is because banks' loans are earning less than their liabilities, which are deposits. So when your assets are earning less than your liabilities, you don't make any more loans. You don't want any more assets. That's a great way to make your bank insolvent.

 

 

 

https://www.peakprosperity.com/podcast/114136/michael-pento-when-yield-curve-inverts-soon-next-recession-will-start

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.