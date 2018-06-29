Why The Next Recession Is Set To Start

Why is that so important? Well, when the yield curve inverts it almost always brings about a recession. In fact, I can say pretty distinctly that in modern times, in this fiat currency regime, given the conditions today, it will definitely cause a recession. The reason is because the fuel for asset bubbles is monetary creation, a boosting booming money supply which we don't have any more. And the reason why the money supply gets shut off when the yield curve inverts is because banks' loans are earning less than their liabilities, which are deposits. So when your assets are earning less than your liabilities, you don't make any more loans. You don't want any more assets. That's a great way to make your bank insolvent.

