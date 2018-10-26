Why There's A Stock Market Lost Decade Ahead

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, October 26th, 2018

October has been a terrible month for equities. Yet, this is only a start of what's to come.

The Shiller PE Ratio also known as "CAPE", the Cyclically Adjusted Price-Earnings Ratio, is in the stratosphere. It's not a timing mechanism, rather it's a warning mechanism. The main idea is that earnings are mean reverting. On that basis, stocks are more overvalued than any time other than the DotCom era.

 

 

