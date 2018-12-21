Why Trump Shutdown The Globalists And Neocons On Syria

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, December 21st, 2018

Last Friday President Trump had another long phonecall with the Turkish President Erdogan. Thereafter he overruled all his advisors and decided to remove the U.S. boots from Syria and to also end the air war.

This was the first time Trump took a decisive stand against the borg, the permanent neoconservative and interventionist establishment in his administration, the military and congress, that usually dictates U.S. foreign policy. It was this decision, and that he stuck to it, which finally made him presidential......Trump decided that to prevent Turkey from leaving NATO, and from joining a deeper alliance with Russia, China and Iran, was more important than to further fool around at the margins of the Middle East. It is the right decision.

 

https://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/12/why-trump-decided-to-remove-us-troops-from-syria.html#more

