Why Trump's Syria Withdrawal Is Constantly Stymied----The Empire Won't Let Go

It will be Syrian, Russian and maybe some Iran supported forces that will have to clean up the mess the U.S. created by arming al-Qaeda. But they can only do so when their backs are not threatened by some new nefarious U.S. scheme. That the U.S. continues to supply dubious forces in the northeast, including with anti-tank weapons, increases the concern that Trump's repeated announcements of a retreat are not the last words spoken on that issue.

https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/02/syria-sitrep-us-says-it-will-retreat-but-adds-troops-arms-and-ammunition.html#more