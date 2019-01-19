Why We Need Savings to Produce What We Need

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, January 19th, 2019

Saving as such has nothing to do with money. It is the amount of final consumer goods produced in excess of present consumption.

The producers of final consumer goods can trade saved goods with each other or for intermediate goods such as raw materials and services. Observe that the saved goods support all the stages of production, from the producers of final consumer goods down to the producers of raw materials, services and all other intermediate stages.

 

 

 

 

