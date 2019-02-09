Wilsonian Messianism----The 100 Year Plague Behind Washington's Global Interventionism

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, February 9th, 2019

Every US president since then really believes that the United States is unique in history and fated to remake the entire world in its own image. History is over, American triumph over the whole world is ensured. And since that globalist vision is inevitable, flawless, perfect and virtuous, it follows that every bombing campaign, every war, every imposition of economic sanctions, the toppling of every government and the destruction of every society that dares to disagree is divinely approved.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/12/22/woodrow-wilson-goes-europe-one-hundred-years-delusional-american-madness.html

 

 

 

 

 

