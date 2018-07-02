Wonder To Behold---Here Comes The Trump Peace Train!

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, July 2nd, 2018

Trump campaigned on making peace with Russia: he has a mandate to do so. That, however, matters little to the “intelligence community” and their media camarilla, which is up in arms at the very prospect of a Russo-American partnership for peace. The national security bureaucracy and the laptop bombardiers who inhabit ThinktankWorld have a vested interest in maintaining a cold war status quo that should’ve ended when the Berlin Wall fell. They are horrified by Trump’s “America First” foreign policy views, and they are out to stop him by any means necessary – because his victory meant the end of their worldview and their careers.

 

 

https://original.antiwar.com/justin/2018/07/01/get-on-the-trump-peace-train/

 

