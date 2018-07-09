World Trade Growth Slowed Sharply In Last Three Months

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, July 9th, 2018

World trade has decelerated sharply. This ill omen portends severe risks in the months to come.....In the three months ending in April, the annual pace of world trade growth dipped slightly below 4 percent, a sharp decline from 5.5 percent rate in the second half of 2017......Trade growth in 2017 was both a barometer and cause of rare “synchronized” GDP growth with nearly every country experiencing buoyant conditions. That sweet spot is fading because the Chinese economy is slowing down..

 

 

