Wusses on Parade: If Wall Street Crybabies Want The Big Bucks, They Need To Grow Up!

What a bunch of Wusses!

Back in the day, Wall Street traders ruled the world, memorialized as “Masters of the Universe” in Tom Wolfe’s “Bonfire of the Vanities,” and “Big Swinging Dicks” in Michael Lewis’ “Liar’s Poker.” Now these folks require coddling. Unless Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tells them exactly what they want to hear, whatever that is, they will throw a hissy fit.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-stock-markets-hissy-fit-shows-it-wants-to-be-coddled-by-the-federal-reserve-2018-12-24