Yes, Conditions in Venezuela Are Bad. No, Washington Shouldn’t Intervene.

......by selecting a little-known Venezuelan politician as his successor, and announcing that we now recognize the pretender as rightful president. The United States has anointed a new leader of Venezuela at the same time that Washington is in a fit of outrage over Russia’s attempt to influence our internal politics. With the same lack of self-awareness, our leaders bleed crocodile tears at suffering in Venezuela while blithely arming the government of Saudi Arabia as it relentlessly bombs civilians in Yemen.

https://www.bostonglobe.com/opinion/2019/02/08/yes-conditions-venezuela-are-bad-shouldn-intervene/HSbu7B33xlU1BI9gjPkAzL/story.html