Stores that emptied out and became zombie stores in zombie malls, or the Toys ‘R’ Us stores in bad areas with zero hopes of finding another retail tenant, etc. – they’re not being counted as “vacant” retail space because they’re no longer being marketed as retail space, and the square footage of that retail space disappears from the vacant retail space stats.

https://wolfstreet.com/2018/07/03/why-vacant-stores-zombie-malls-are-much-bigger-than-mall-vacancy-rates-indicate/